Pop up yard sale aims to help people and animals in need

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Rummage for a Reason yard sale is hoping to help animals and people in the upstate. Four organizations have come together to hold a pop up yard sale to fundraise.

The Uptown Sertoma Club of Spartanburg, The Hope Center for Children, The Haven and The Spartanburg Humane Society will all have booths for people to shop.

Each booth has low priced donated items for sale. Items range from furniture to toys and clothing.

There is even a prom section this year with dresses and formal wear.

Whichever booth you shop from the proceeds will go directly towards the non profit.

All together they hope to raise $25,000. Shopping hours will be Friday, March 2nd, 5 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, March 3rd, 8 am to 2 pm.

Friday there will be a $5 entry and Saturday is $1.

The yard sale will take place at 402 McCravy Drive beside Kimbrell’s Furniture and across from Wade’s Restaurant.