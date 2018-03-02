Army vet receives renovated, mortgage-free home in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – An area veteran, who is retired from the United States Army, received a special gift on Friday — the gift of a mortgage-free home.

According to a news release, Ret. Army Sgt. Aaron Hillis was given the keys to a newly-renovated, mortgage-free home, located on Portifino Court in Boiling Springs, by U.S. Bank, in conjunction with Freedom Alliance.

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization that provides support to injured serve members and military families.

“I’m so grateful to U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance for this amazing gift,” Hillis said. “This house will definitely help ease a lot of financial stress, as well as allow me to better focus on my health and well-being.”

The renovated home has three bedrooms and two baths.

According to the release, Hillis, 28, was born and raised in Inverness, Fla. and enlisted in the Army in 2010.

Hillis reportedly attended Basic Training and Airborne School in Fort Benning, Ga., and was stationed in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Germany for two years.

According to the release, Hillis deployed to Afghanistan in June 2012, where he stayed for 9 months.

“While on patrol with his squad, he drove over an improvised explosive device (IED), which went off under his feet. The blast left Hillis unconscious and caused a traumatic brain injury,” according to the release.

Hillis was later awarded a Purple Heart following the incident, as well as other honors such as five Army Commendation medals and an Army Achievement medal.

In February 2017, Hillis medically retired from the Army, and is rated 100 percent disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.