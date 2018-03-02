SC reports a number of dead alligators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Wildlife officials in South Carolina say the cold snap earlier this year has resulted in reports of about two dozen dead alligators across the state.

Andrew Grosse with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that the dead alligators ranged from 4 feet (1.2 meters) to 10 feet (3 meters) in length.

Grosse says the reports have come both from the coast and inland areas.

Grosse says there have been no visible signs of disease or other factors, so biologists think the cold earlier this year was responsible for the deaths.

He says the cold-blooded alligators cannot generally handle freezing temperatures. Most alligators retreat to burrows and dens under roads or in banks of ponds and lakes, many of them under water.