

Bio:

Born and raised in a town of only 600 people in regional Victoria, Australia, Rhys Hagan has always had an interest in writing and storytelling. In 2009, Hagan underwent training with the Australian infantry to become a rifleman. Many of his military skills would follow him in his transition to civilian life and heavily influence his writing. He would also come to draw further inspiration from severing ties with the church congregation he and his family attended, as it was later deemed a cult. Shifting focus to his writing, Hagan’s debut novel Hunting Taylor Brown, received honorable mentions at the New York Book Festival, New England Book Festival, and London Book Festival. Sovereignty is his second fiction release.

To learn more about Rhys Hagan please visit, RhysHagan.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Sovereignty will be available on Amazon and other major online retailers on March 1, 2018.

Book Synopsis:

Author Rhys Hagan explores the controversial idea that Christianity was founded on monetary gain and that Jesus was a normal man who was manipulated to propagate a business agenda. In Sovereignty, a self-gratifying Roman banker is desperate to make a name for himself in the volatile world of imperial finance. When he’s offered a lucrative contract he can’t fulfill, he considers the dying religion in his city of Jerusalem. It soon becomes clear that faith is profitable if only he can find a man to spearhead his campaign and revive the churches. His idea comes to fruition when he meets a respected local wiseman: Jesus Christ.