Upstate church discusses bullying at Friday event

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate church is taking on the issue of bullying.

Leaders say it’s a big concern nationwide and here at home.

The discussion happened at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Friday.

Family Pastor George Ferrell says it’s something parents wanted to hear more about.

He says he’s been on both sides of bullying himself as a child, and it’s an important topic for a church to address.

“Our desire is to not stay within the four walls of our church but to get out in our community and we want to be involved. We want to help people to deal with issues we all face everyday,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell says parents need to know how bullying is defined and that Christians should lead by example by being kind to everyone even if they disagree with that person.