Website ranks Anderson Co. library as best in state

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A website that ranks the best things in South Carolina recently named the Anderson County library system the best in the state.
With nine different branches, the more than a 100 employees are proud to call this system the heart of the Anderson County community.
Now as times change, as do libraries. The librarians tell 7News they are more than just a place to pick up a book, but rather function as a community center.
“There’s a lot of groups that meet here, companies use us as training centers or meeting centers, even the Clemson Touchdown Club meets here during football season,” said Janet Price, the Assistant Director of Anderson County library.
Price said there is something for every age whether it’s games and crafts for the young kids or tax help for the elderly. If you want a full list of all the services the library system offers, check out their website.