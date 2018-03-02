Website ranks Anderson Co. library as best in state

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A website that ranks the best things in South Carolina recently named the Anderson County library system the best in the state.

With nine different branches, the more than a 100 employees are proud to call this system the heart of the Anderson County community.

Now as times change, as do libraries. The librarians tell 7News they are more than just a place to pick up a book, but rather function as a community center.