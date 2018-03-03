Annual reptile show draws crowds in Greenville



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Vendors from around the state and the south were featured at the annual Repticon show in Greenville, Saturday.

The show, which travels around the nation, allows reptile enthusiasts and families to learn about these animals, get expert advice, or to buy merchandise and supplies.

Guests also have the opportunity to buy a new pet from a selection of hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, spiders, and other small exotic animals you might not otherwise find at your local pet store.

The show is open through Sunday at 5:00pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old at the door.

Repticon is held at the Greenville Shrine Club.

For more information on Repticon, visit their website.