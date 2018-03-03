Clemson Falls at Syracuse, 55-52; Tigers Are 4-Seed in ACC Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) — Clemson University men’s basketball fell in its final game of the regular season at Syracuse 55-52 on Saturday afternoon.

Marcquise Reed scored a game-high 21 points – his 11th 20-point outing of the season – on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-7 from long range.

In the post, Elijah Thomas was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and finished 8-for-12 from the foul line en route to his conference-best total of 18 points. He also grabbed six boards.

The Tigers (22-8, 11-7 ACC) held a three-point advantage at the break, 25-22, but out of the locker room the Orange (19-12, 8-10 ACC) went on an 14-5 run to take a six-point lead.

Down 47-45 a Reed 3-pointer would put Clemson back in front. After surrendering the lead, the Tigers would get the lead right back at 50-49 following a Thomas layup. However, a 6-2 run to finish the game would seal the win for Syracuse.

Clemson will return to action next week at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. where they have clinched at least the No. 4 seed and the double-bye in the tournament.

Notes: Marcquise Reed netted at least 20 points for the 11th time this season … Elijah Thomas scored a career-best for an ACC game with 18 points … Thomas also scored in double-figures for the fifth-straight game and seventh time in nine games … Gabe DeVoe grabbed at least five rebounds for the fourth-straight contest and the 14th time this season.

ACC Tournament seeds

1.Virginia (17-1)

2. Duke (13-5)

3. Miami (11-7)

4. Clemson (11-7)

5. N.C. State (11-7)

6. North Carolina (11-7)

7. Virginia Tech (10-8)

8. Florida State (9-9)

9. Louisville (9-9)

10. Notre Dame (8-10)

11. Syracuse (8-10)

12. Boston College (7-11)

13. Georgia Tech (6-12)

14. Wake Forest (4-14)

15. Pittsburgh (0-18)