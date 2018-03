Dorman overcame a 6-point third quarter deficit to defeat Irmo, 44-33 in the 5A boys state title game. Myle Tate led the Cavs with a game high 20 points to help Dorman secure its second straight state title and the second state championship in program history.

In the 5A girls state title game, Spring Valley defeats Wade Hampton, 49-37. Bre Watts led the Lady Generals with 16 points. It’s the second straight season that Wade Hampton lost in the state championship game.