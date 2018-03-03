1 arrested during suspicious package investigation in Anderson Co., FBI says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The FBI says one person has been arrested and agents are collecting evidence in connection with the investigation into suspicious packages over the past few weeks in Anderson County.

The FBI says they are collecting evidence at a property on Travis Road as part of a federal search warrant.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Investigators say the suspect is expected to appear in Federal court in Greenville on Monday.

Agents are expected to be on scene through Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says their department, along with the FBI and ATF, have been investigating numerous suspicious and dangerous packages on or along Anderson County Roads since late January.

One such device found at the intersection of Travis Road and Martin Road exploded, injuring one man, on January 30.