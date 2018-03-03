Man killed in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – One man was killed in a vehicle collision Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Charles Raekwon Guzman, 22 has been identified as the victim in this crash.

The report from the coroner’s office states that Guzman was driving south on Geer Hwy. around 8:22 a.m. when his vehicle struck a curb on the right-hand side of the road. He overcorrected and crossed over into northbound traffic.

The coroner’s office then reports that Guzman’s car was hit broadside by a pickup truck that was headed north on Geer Hwy. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma from the collision.

This crash is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.