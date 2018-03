ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) — Three people are working to recover after being injured in a two-car crash in Anderson County.

Our crew on scene tells us a car was trying to cross Abbeville Highway on George Albert Road when it was hit.

The car was hit in the passenger side by a pickup truck, pinning the passenger.

The passenger was taken to AnMed Health by EMS after being cut out of the car.

Two people in the pickup truck were also injured.