Wofford Powers Past Mercer in SoCon Quarterfinals, 73-53

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – Behind 22 points from guard Nathan Hoover and a double-double from big man Cameron Jackson, the Wofford men’s basketball team exacted revenge on one of only two teams to sweep the Terriers this year and rolled past the Mercer Bears 73-53 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Wofford improves to 21-11 on the season, while Mercer’s season ends at 18-14 with the loss. Wofford snapped an eight game win streak for Mercer. The Terriers have advanced to the tournament semifinals for the second year in a row and the fourth time in the last five seasons. The 20 point victory was Wofford’s largest in a SoCon tournament game since a 22 point victory over Western Carolina on March 7, 2010.

Hoover led all scorers with 22 points on 6-16 from the field. He nailed four threes and went 6-6 from the charity stripe. The sophomore also dished out a team high three assists to spread the love in his 32 minutes on the court.

“He’s played a lot of ball for us,” said head coach Mike Young. “I don’t discourage him, he seemed to miss a few shots and then seemed to turned one down. I told him during a timeout, “don’t do that, put it in the air”. That was a great, great job from Nathan.”

Jackson earned his third double-double of the season as the junior finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and a game high two blocks. The Second-Team selection shot 80% (8-10) from the field in 31 minutes of action.

“Cameron is a difference maker for us,” said Young. “When he is manning the post, being a presence and blocking shots, he makes us really, really good. He’s been awesome and was really good for us today.”

Fletcher Magee followed with nine points, snapping his 76 game double-digit scoring streak. Magee sank three threes, however, and has made a three in 50 straight games. The First-Team All-Conference selection leads the NCAA in threes made this season.

The Terriers never trailed in the contest and lead for 38:52. Wofford jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but a layup and subsequent three pointer by Stephon Jelks pulled Mercer within one. The Terriers answered with five points of their own to hold to the lead and quickly pushed the lead to 12, 19-7, on a three pointer by Magee. The Terriers held the Bears at a distance and pushed the lead to 16 three separate times before ultimately taking a 37-21 lead into the locker room at the break.

Threes by Magee and Hoover out of the half pushed the lead to 20, Mercer cut it to nine, 48-39, with 12:16 left but Magee hit his third three of the game and ran the lead back to double digits. The Bears couldn’t recover to mount another comeback. Jackson made a layup to put Wofford up 67-49 with three minutes to go and the Bears never got within 14 down the stretch. Jackson hit two free throws with 1:21 left that put Wofford ahead 20, giving the Terriers the 73-53 win.

Wofford shot 49.1% as a team and held Mercer to 38.6%, the lowest shooting percentage by a Wofford opponent since the win at North Carolina on Dec. 20. The Terriers forced 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, and came up with season best 13 steals. Wofford committed just five turnovers in the game, the fewest all season, and turned Mercer’s 18 turnovers into 20 points.

Despite being outrebounded by six, Wofford scored six more points in the paint than the Bears. The Terriers also got 12 points off the bench in the win.

Next up, Wofford faces the only other team to sweep them this season, the UNCG Spartans. UNCG, the No. 1 seed, is 25-7 on the season. The Spartans defeated the Terriers 71-67 in Greensboro on Dec. 30 and 76-66 on Feb. 20 in Spartanburg.