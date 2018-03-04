1 hurt in Anderson house fire

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A house fire in the city of Anderson left one person injured, Sunday morning.

According to the Anderson Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at a home on Cleveland Avenue shortly before 10:00am.

The fire department reports that everyone was outside of the home when they arrived on scene and made entry into the home to extinguish the fire, as well as checking for anyone else possibly in the building.

The fire was contained within about five minutes of the crews being on the scene and was put out roughly ten minutes later.

A space heater inside a bedroom that was too close to a flammable material was the cause of the fire, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

There were five people that were in the home who were all able to make it out safely. One of the residents had smoke inhalation and minor burns. That person was taken by ambulance to AnMed Health Medical Center for treatment.

The Anderson Fire Department says there were no smoke detectors installed in the house.