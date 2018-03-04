Car runs off road, into lake in Spartanburg Co.



SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – No one was hurt when a car went into a lake off of Lakeridge Lane in Spartanburg County, Sunday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, a man was driving down Lakeridge Lane just before 7:00pm when there was a mechanical malfunction which caused his car to veer off the road and into the water.

Troopers say the man was able to jump out of the car before it went into the water and was not hurt.

Highway Patrol says the car could be removed from the water as soon as Monday when divers will be called to the scene.