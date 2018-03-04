Family of man killed in hit and run says they are waiting for justice



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – “They say that time heals all wounds which it doesn’t I think that in this case when you lose a child it gets worse,” April Fagan said.

It’s been a year to the day since’s April Fagan saw her son Christian Batton alive.

Batton was hit by two vehicles walking across E. North Street in Greenville last March. His mother says the anniversary was a heavy dose of reality.

The second car that hit Batton left the scene and that’s the driver officers believed killed him. His family says there will not be justice until the person who took their son is caught.

“He didn’t leave us behind he was taken from us,” Fagan said.

Freedom Fighters Upstate SC and Batton’s family laid flowers near the area where Batton died. Blue Balloons were released as a way of celebrating the life he lived.

His mother says parents should never forget to tell their children how much they care.

“Tell them that you love them, tell them you’re proud of them tell them you’re there for them and tell them to be careful,” Fagan said.

The driver of the second vehicle that hit Christian has not been found. It was a white SUV that suffered damage to it’s front undercarriage, wheels and tire. If you know who the driver is call Crime Stoppers.