Infant death in Greer prompts investigation by police, coroner’s office

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 7-month-old infant at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to the Greer Police Department, the coroner’s office was called to the Crescent Park Commons around 7:45 a.m. and the police department was requested to assist once the scene was assessed.

The investigation is in its early stage at this time. We will update this article if any more information becomes available.