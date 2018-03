Southside defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 74-58 to secure a second straight 3A boys state title and the 5th state championship in school history.

The Tigers were led by Jamal Burke’s 15 points and 21 rebounds as well as R.J. Campbell’s game high 20 points.

Southside finishes the season with 15 straight wins and a 23-2 overall record.