Vandals spray paint vulgar messages on Henderson Co. church

FLAT ROCK, NC (WSPA) – Officials say a church and two nearby businesses were vandalized with vulgar graffiti in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the vandalism was discovered early Sunday morning at the Upward Baptist Church, Richard Hatch & Associates, and Miller Construction.

The graffiti at the church makes references to Reverend Billy Graham and Jesus.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

