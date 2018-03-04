Wofford Loses Heartbreaker to UNCG in SoCon Semifinals, 56-55

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team had three looks in the final 13 seconds but couldn’t get one to fall, suffering a 56-55 loss at the hands of the top-seeded UNCG Spartans on Sunday afternoon in the Southern Conference semifinals.

With the loss, Wofford moves to 21-12, the most wins since the 2014-15 season, while UNCG improves to 26-7 and advances to the championship game. UNCG has eliminated Wofford in the tournament semifinals in back-to-back seasons.

Fletcher Magee led Wofford in the low scoring affair as the junior had 14 points. Magee went 5-18 from the field and 3-10 from three and added six rebounds in 36 minutes on the court. Storm Murphy followed with 13 points and was the only other Terrier in double-figures. The freshman made five shots, including three threes.

Nathan Hoover and Trevor Stumpe each scored nine points in the effort. Cameron Jackson netted eight points, six of which came in the first half, and pulled down a game high eight rebounds. The junior from Winchester, Va. had a game high four assists, tying Jackson’s career high.

UNCG jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead, but Wofford rallied off 8-2 run to tie the game at 13 with 11:31 to go. The remainder of the half featured four more ties and neither team led by more than five. Trailing 25-20 with 3:43 left, a jumper by Hoover and a three by Murphy tied the game at 25. Stumpe nailed two free throws with just under a minute to go, and though UNCG’s James Dickey answered with a free throw make of his own, Wofford held on for a 27-26 halftime lead.

Wofford held on to the lead until a dunk by Isaiah Miller put the Spartans in front 31-30 with 16:13 to go. The Terriers answered with a 10-3 run to retake the lead 40-34. UNCG with a 9-0 run and Wofford called a timeout as the Spartans led 43-40. UNCG extended the lead to seven, 49-42, with 3:52 left in the game, but Wofford tied it at 49 after a three by Stumpe, two free throws from Hoover and then two huge free throws from lone senior Derrick Brooks.

Dickey made a layup, but then Stumpe made two free throws to keep the game tied. With 1:24 left, Cameron Jackson was fouled by Jordy Kuiper. Jackson entered the game shooting 59.7% from the line, Wofford’s second lowest free throw percentage, both sank both to give Wofford a two point lead. UNCG’s First-Team All-Conference selection, Francis Alonso, nailed a go ahead three for the Spartans with 20 seconds left. Wofford inbounded, got the ball to midcourt, and called timeout down 56-55.

“We typical do not call a timeout [in that situation], but we thought it would be best and to make sure that we have the right thing on,” said head coach Mike Young. “We were going to put two really good players in that action, and that is what we did. I thought both [shots] were in.”

Out of the timeout, Magee missed a jumper, grabbed his own rebound, followed with another and Jackson came up with the rebound. Jackson passed to Murphy, an All-Freshman team selection, and Murphy attempted a three as time expired but it just missed and UNCG held on for the narrow win.

“I got the rebound, and pump-faked someone and took one dribble,” described Murphy. “It felt really natural like a one-dribble pullup. It felt really good, but it did not go in.”

Wofford shot 35.6% and UNCG shot 36.2%. Both teams turned the ball over more times than assists as Wofford had 10 assists and 11 turnovers and UNCG finished with just six assists to 10 turnovers. Wofford was a perfect 12-12 from the line, including a few crucial makes down the stretch. The Spartans won the battle in the paint, 22-14, had more points off turnovers, 19-4. UNCG also had 21 second chance points to Wofford’s seven and led 8-0 on fast break points.

The Terriers will await word on a postseason opportunity.