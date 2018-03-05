Anderson Co. man appears before federal court judge

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County man was arrested over the weekend and appeared before a federal judge in Greenville on Monday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office tells 7News Wesley Dallas Ayers was arrested Saturday for possessing an unregistered firearm, which is a federal charge.

During Ayer’s initial hearing, the government asked that the complaint and arrest warrant be unsealed. 7News later obtained those documents, but the contents of the affidavit were not released. The judge wrote that it would jeopardize an ongoing investigation by permitting individuals to destroy crucial and sensitive information.

Ayers is expected back in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said there will testimony from an FBI agent at this hearing.