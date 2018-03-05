Fire at Greenwood Co. fire station under investigation by SLED

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Investigators are trying to figure out what happened after a local fire station caught on fire.

The fire happened last week at the Coronaca Fire Station in Greenwood County.

Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes confirmed SLED was asked to investigate the fire at the station, located on Willard Road.

Holmes said the investigation isn’t because the fire is suspicious in nature, but because it was a volunteer department and they want a third party to determine the cause.