Greenville School District Holds Hiring Event

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA)

Greenville County School District is about to have their largest annual recruitment event today. Officials said they’re hoping this will help fight a potential teacher shortage.

Officials from the District said there are fewer college students are studying education and the pool of candidates is shrinking.

This event is called The Shining Stars Teacher Recruitment event and Human Resources Executive Director Lynn Gibbs said even if you didn’t participate in pre-registration, qualified teaching applicants will not be turned away.

District employees said candidates can expect to bring their resumes and be able to interview with principals immediately and on site.

Candidates will participate in a career fair by visiting tables of schools in which they are interested,

Here’s the schedule:

· 8:00 – 9:00 AM – Registration Opens

· 9:00 – 9:30 AM – Welcome from Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster and Community Leaders

· 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Candidate Interviews and Networking with School Principals at Career Fair

GCSD officials also said they have an alternative teacher certification program for people who majored in math, science, Spanish or French.

If you cannot make the career fair and job event, candidates should go to https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/ and click employment and reach out to one of the recruitment professionals at the HR homepage

A recruiter will be in touch and contact you for an interview.