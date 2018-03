GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Drivers can expect some changes starting Monday night on Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

Northbound I-85 traffic will be detoured at the Exit 51 ramp. Drivers will take Exit 51-B to I-385 South, to Woodruff Road, and back to I-85.

If weather permits, the detour is expected to start at 10 p.m. Monday. It will remain in place overnight and be removed by 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured nightly while old structures are demolished as part of the Gateway Project.