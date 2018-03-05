Lockhart residents raise concerns over possible school closing

Related Coverage Talks of closing Lockhart Schools in Union County

LOCKHART, SC – The fight to keep Lockhart Schools open, continued in Union County Monday night.

Parents, students and several teachers had the chance to voice their concerns with the school board in the form of a public forum.

“When I heard that they were shutting down the school, it made me really sad because we really like all of our teachers here,” said Trystan Garner, a fifth grader at Lockhart Schools. “There are so many memories that I can barely count any.”

A group of residents gathered outside the school before the meeting started, to protest the county’s proposal to consolidate school’s and move students into other Elementary and Middle Schools.

“It would just be so bad for us to lose our school,” explained Mayor Ailene Ashe of Lockhart. “It would be so bad for those kids, it would be so bad for our town.”

Inside the auditorium, a handful of people took the podium to share memories at the school, explaining that Lockhart Schools has been part of the fabric of their small community for decades.

Closing the school would reportedly save the district up to $2 million dollars over the next few years, Superintendent Dr. William Roach Jr. confirmed to 7 News one week prior to the forum.

He also explained that student enrollment was projected to decline over the next five years.

At the end of the public forum, the school board voted to host a special meeting on Monday, March 12th to make a final decision about closing the school.

Meanwhile, many residents expressed defeat leaving the meeting Monday night, and told 7 News they believed the decision had already been made.

“What we said just didn’t seem to make any difference to them,” said Lockhart Town Councilman Donnie Adams.