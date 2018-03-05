Lockout at schools in Landrum, Campobello & Gramling areas

Spartanburg School District One confirms schools in Landrum, Campobello and Gramling area are on lockout due to a search for a suspect in the area.

During a lockout, no one is allowed inside the school building and students aren’t allowed outside.

Landrum High School is on lockdown.

Spartanburg Co. District released the following statement on Facebook:

In an abundance of caution, we have placed O.P. Earle Elementary, Landrum Middle, and Campobello-Gramling School on lockout due to law enforcement in pursuit of a suspect in the Landrum/Campobello area. Landrum High School is currently in lockdown mode due to the close proximity of the pursuit. We will remain in lockout/lockdown mode until we can be assured by law enforcement that the situation is under control and that no immediate threat exists for our students and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation. As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority.

