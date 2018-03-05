New trial for SC man serving life for crack cocaine sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A new trial has been ordered for a South Carolina man who’s serving a life sentence for selling $15 in crack cocaine a decade ago.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for 35-year-old Onrae Williams of Charleston, who was sentenced to life under the “three strikes law.”

He had originally turned down a plea deal that would have put him behind bars for 10 years. The court said no one thoroughly explained to Williams before the trial that a conviction meant a life sentence.

Assistant Public Defender Jason King defended Williams at trial and says the life sentence “was a travesty of justice.”

Prosecutor Scarlett Wilson says her office will examine options, including a retrial or a plea offer.