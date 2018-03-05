SC governor and lawmakers weigh in on school safety, arming teachers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – State lawmakers continue talks on ways to improve safety at South Carolina schools.

Governor Henry McMaster and local lawmakers spoke at Coastal Carolina University Monday about the state’s economy and education system.

But during McMaster’s speech, the conversation turned to a question that is still weighing on everybody’s mind: how do we keep kids safer in school?

McMaster wants to put a trained, armed officer in every elementary, middle and high school. “Things seem to be getting worse and worse,” he told News13 Monday.

According to numbers from the State Education Department, South Carolina parents send their kids to 1,195 public schools. Of those, 607 have a police officer.

“If they’re worried about sending their children to school, then we’ve not done our job,” McMaster said.

When asked his thoughts on arming teachers, he replied, “I’d say properly trained that’s something to be explored under the right conditions.”

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown) was also in town Monday and said he is hesitant about guns in educator hands.

He explained he respects teachers’ right to be armed but thinks it could be confusing in an active shooter situation. “’Joe Schmoe’ English teacher wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt, I would hate for him to be confused with police as an active shooter.”

McMaster said 22 states now allow armed teachers. A school district in east Texas has signs out front that read, “Please be aware that certain staff members at Callisburg ISD are armed, and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students.”

“If there’s a way to readily identify that teacher as one that carries a gun by law enforcement,” Goldfinch said, “Then maybe that makes sense.”

Rep. Russell Fry (R-Surfside) said Monday he would be open to school educator carry. “I don’t have a preference on who or whom,” he said, “We just need to get a qualified individual there so that students stay safe.”

State Education Department officials say it could cost up to $60 million to put a trained, armed police officer in every South Carolina public school. Before the Parkland, FL shooting happened, McMaster put $5 million in his budget plan to add more officers.