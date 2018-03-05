Student charged after posting, reporting school threat in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A 14-year-old male student at Innovative High Schools on the Blue Ridge Community College campus was charged after he posted a threat on his Instagram account on Monday.

According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, the Innovative High School were placed on a soft lockdown Monday after a student shared with administrators a threat that was posted on his Instagram.

An investigation revealed that the student was responsible for creating the message he reported to administrators.

The student was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence at an educational facility, which is a Class H felony.

The teen was later released to his parent.

The sheriff’s office said, “at no time were any students in danger and the lockdown was lifted at 1:25 p.m.