Temporary Spartanburg Co. courthouse cost raising concerns

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council is getting some backlash over its choice of sites for the temporary courthouse. The cost will be at least $13 million for the upfit, move, and planning costs, and that doesn’t include the annual lease over four years.

It leaves some to wonder if there’s not a better option.

Gill Vassoly, the Executive Vice President with Gibbs International was at the council meeting last Wednesday when the county voted to move the courthouse to the Flatwood Industrial Park off of Highway 221.

“We’re not trying to sell our facility as the ultimate option,” Vassoly said. “This place is already leased. We’re just trying to make sure taxpayer money is spent the right way.”

Vassoly questions why a Gibbs warehouse that’s off of Abernathy Highway, and other options in the county, much closer to the 120,000 square feet needed were not chosen.

In the end, the county chose a building which hasn’t even been built yet, which would take more time than a warehouse. And with people still feeling sick at the courthouse, some question why speed wasn’t more of a factor in this decision.

Justice Planning Associates, the independent consultants who reviewed all option, said Flatwood III only extends the move-in date by three months, but is the least costly choice.

“Much less, “Michael Thomas, with Justice Planning Associates, said. “At Flatwood … the geometry is so simple and so clean, that we can layout the court space we need within 120,000 square feet. So that’s all we have to upfit. If we go to someplace else where the geometry is not good, it will take us more square footage to layout the same amount of space.”

The Spartanburg County Clerk of Court is not involved in decision-making, but we asked Hope Blackley about splitting courthouse operations between multiple location to save on cost.

“It can be done,” Blackley said. “York County split, Greenville split and so has Gaffney.”

Justice Planning maintains separating services could increase costs since and complicate operations.

To be clear, the county won’t be paying for the construction of the Flatwood building that was already slated to go up.

That building will be 250,000 square feet, so the lease will likely be higher than smaller buildings.

But again, the planners maintain the layout is just what they need to keep the upfitting costs at a minimum.

So when will it be move-in ready? And how does that affect the building of the permanent courthouse?

Not until March, and this does delay the building of the permanent courthouse by a year.