Woman beaten outside gas station in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA)–Deputies are searching for a man accused of attacking and stabbing his girlfriend at a Spartanburg gas station.

Deputies responded Friday morning to the Hot Spot on 3180 N. Blackstock Road.

An officer found a woman bleeding from several areas on her face and limping from a restroom where she hid after the assault, according to a report.

The victim said she was inside the gas station when she turned around and saw her boyfriend, who she’s been trying to leave, behind her.

The victim told deputies he demanded money and followed her outside where he pulled her out a vehicle and began punching and stomping on her while she was on the ground.

The victim tried to crawl away when the suspect, identified in the report as 28-year-old Jeremy Scott Owings, allegedly cut her arm twice with a small knife.

A witness said Owings grabbed the victim’s pocketbook and left on foot down Hayne Street towards W. Blackstock Road, according to a report.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.