Investigation continues after body discovered in Spartanburg funeral home



SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA)–Authorities continue to investigate why a body was discovered in a Spartanburg funeral home three years after the remains were supposed to be cremated.

The S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) does not set an established deadline for how long a funeral home has to dispose of human remains.

First Family Funeral Home co-owner Lawrence Meads had his license revoked in 2015 – three years before the coroner said a stored human body was discovered at the business on Chesnee Highway.

The body was identified as 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore of Donalds, S.C.

The coroner said Moore died in March 2015. Her body was discovered on Feb. 8.

Anne Parks, a funeral home owner and S.C. state representative, says she’s looking into criminal charges for those practicing without a license.

Parks said LLR would need more funding and employees in order to start annual inspections.

The state agency has suspended First Family Funeral Home’s license amid the ongoing investigation.