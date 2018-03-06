USC Wide Receiver Injured

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 5, 2018) — University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has confirmed that sophomore wide receiver Chad Terrell suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s practice.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for Chad, but this is one of the many reasons why we start spring practice so early,” noted Coach Muschamp. “Since the injury occurred so early in the year, we look forward to getting Chad back on the field and helping us this fall.”

Terrell, a 6-3, 220-pounder, played in 10 contests last season, catching three passes for 20 yards.