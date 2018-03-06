USC’s Hill Earns National Honor

USC Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of South Carolina junior pitcher Adam Hill has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced this afternoon (Monday, March 5). Hill earns a national award after being named SEC Pitcher of the Week last Monday.

Hill, a righty from Anderson, S.C., was magnificent for a second straight week, helping South Carolina to a 3-2 win over Clemson on Friday night. Hill struck out 14 batters in a no-decision, giving up two runs and two hits with two walks. It was Hill’s second straight 14-strikeout performance, which ties his career-high and also tied his Founders Park record. Hill struck out seven consecutive batters from the first through third innings. That tied a school record which he shares with Alex Farotto (3/25/2007 vs. Mississippi State) and George Beam (3/4/1972 vs. N.C. State). Hill earned the Tom Price Award after Sunday’s game against Clemson. The award is given to South Carolina’s Most Valuable Player in the series.

On the season, Hill is tied for second in the nation with 34 strikeouts and is fifth in the country in strikeouts per nine innings (1.89).

Hill and the Gamecocks head to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., to face Appalachian State Tuesday evening (March 6) with a 6 p.m. first pitch.