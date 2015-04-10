Weather Alerts

Flood Watch
The following areas are affected:
- Abbeville
- Anderson
- Oconee
- Pickens
- Greenwood
- Laurens
- Greenville
- Spartanburg
- Union
- Cherokee
- Polk
- Rutherford
- Henderson
- Buncombe
- McDowell
- Mitchell
- Yancey
- Madison
- Transylvania
- Haywood
- Jackson
Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood-
Buncombe-Catawba-Rowan-Northern Jackson-Southern Jackson-
Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland-Lincoln-Gaston-Mecklenburg-
Cabarrus-Union-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-
Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-
Rutherford Mountains-Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-
Eastern Polk-Oconee Mountains-Pickens Mountains-
Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee-Greater Pickens-
Greater Greenville-Spartanburg-Cherokee-York-Anderson-Abbeville-
Laurens-Chester-Greenwood-
Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Bethlehem,
Ellendale, Millersville, Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point,
Statesville, Mooresville, Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville,
Advance, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand,
Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville,
Ramseytown, Busick, Mount Mitchell State Park, Spruce Pine,
Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek,
Lake Junaluska, Asheville, Hickory, Newton, St. Stephens,
Salisbury, Cullowhee, Tuckasegee, Sylva, Wolf Mountain, Cashiers,
Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River, Hendersonville, Fletcher,
Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah, Shelby, Kings Mountain,
Lincolnton, Crouse, Gastonia, Charlotte, Huntersville, Matthews,
Concord, Kannapolis, Monroe, Trinity, Indian Trail, Weddington,
Patterson, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,
Jonas Ridge, Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Ashford,
Sugar Hill, Woodlawn, Old Fort, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville, Fero,
Glenwood, Lake Lure, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale,
Saluda, Tryon, Columbus, Lake Adger, Mill Spring, Mountain Rest,
Walhalla, Westminster, Pumpkintown, Tigerville, Gowensville,
Caesars Head, Cleveland, Marietta, Seneca, Oakway, Easley,
Dacusville, Clemson, Greenville, Taylors, Greer, Mauldin,
Fork Shoals, Simpsonville, Berea, Spartanburg, Gaffney, Catawba,
Rock Hill, Anderson, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Laurens, Clinton,
Union, Monarch Mills, Blackstock, Chester, Cornwell, Great Falls,
Ware Shoals, and Ninety Six
1100 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2017
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina,
including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander,
Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell
Mountains, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Eastern McDowell,
Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater
Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison,
McDowell Mountains, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Northern Jackson,
Polk Mountains, Rowan, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson,
Transylvania, Union, and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina,
Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville,
Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains,
Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains,
Spartanburg, Union, and York.
* until 8 PM EDT this evening
* Several periods of showers, possibly with embedded
thunderstorms, will be seen throughout the day. Localized
additional rainfall may be up to an inch, especially throughout
the Interstate 77 corridor. These pockets of heavier rain will
be able to maintain ongoing flooding and/or result in additional
areas of flooding and high water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Flood Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Henderson
- Transylvania
Transylvania NC-Henderson NC-
507 AM EDT MON APR 24 2017
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for Small Streams in...
East central Transylvania County in western North Carolina...
South central Henderson County in western North Carolina...
* Until 500 PM EDT Monday
* At 501 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling over the area. 2-3 inches of rain
have fallen over the past 24 hours. An additional inch of rain
is possible. The heavy rain will cause flooding.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Flat Rock, Dupont State Forest, Valley Hill, Little River In
Transylvania County, Crab Creek, East Flat Rock,
Tuxedo, Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
* The following streamgauge may exceed Minor Flood Stage:
Little River at Merrill Ln 2 S Penrose
* The following streamgauges may exceed Action Stage:
Bat Fork Creek
Mud Creek at Erkwood Dr. 1 S Hendersonville
* Flooding of some small and large streams is likely, including:
Little River, Grassy Creek, Crab Creek, Shoal Creek, Mud Creek,
King Creek, Bat Fork Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to cross
water-covered roadways, bridges, or low-level crossings. Only a few
inches of rapidly flowing water can carry away your vehicle. It is
not worth the risk. Please TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, as well as farmland, drainages,
and other low-lying areas.
When it is safe to do so, please report flood waters or landslides
flowing over roads or threatening property to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on
our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP.
&&
LAT...LON 3527 8261 3532 8245 3530 8237 3523 8242
3516 8257 3513 8265 3513 8271 3526 8266
$$
Here are the latest weather warnings for Upstate SC, Western NC and NE Georgia.