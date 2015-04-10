Weather Alerts

Flood Watch

The following areas are affected:

Abbeville

Anderson

Oconee

Pickens

Greenwood

Laurens

Greenville

Spartanburg

Union

Cherokee

Polk

Rutherford

Henderson

Buncombe

McDowell

Mitchell

Yancey

Madison

Transylvania

Haywood

Jackson

Avery-Alexander-Iredell-Davie-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood-

Buncombe-Catawba-Rowan-Northern Jackson-Southern Jackson-

Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland-Lincoln-Gaston-Mecklenburg-

Cabarrus-Union-Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-

Burke Mountains-Greater Burke-McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-

Rutherford Mountains-Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-

Eastern Polk-Oconee Mountains-Pickens Mountains-

Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee-Greater Pickens-

Greater Greenville-Spartanburg-Cherokee-York-Anderson-Abbeville-

Laurens-Chester-Greenwood-

Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Bethlehem,

Ellendale, Millersville, Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point,

Statesville, Mooresville, Farmington, Fork Church, Mocksville,

Advance, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand,

Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville,

Ramseytown, Busick, Mount Mitchell State Park, Spruce Pine,

Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek,

Lake Junaluska, Asheville, Hickory, Newton, St. Stephens,

Salisbury, Cullowhee, Tuckasegee, Sylva, Wolf Mountain, Cashiers,

Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River, Hendersonville, Fletcher,

Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah, Shelby, Kings Mountain,

Lincolnton, Crouse, Gastonia, Charlotte, Huntersville, Matthews,

Concord, Kannapolis, Monroe, Trinity, Indian Trail, Weddington,

Patterson, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls,

Jonas Ridge, Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Ashford,

Sugar Hill, Woodlawn, Old Fort, Marion, Nebo, Dysartsville, Fero,

Glenwood, Lake Lure, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale,

Saluda, Tryon, Columbus, Lake Adger, Mill Spring, Mountain Rest,

Walhalla, Westminster, Pumpkintown, Tigerville, Gowensville,

Caesars Head, Cleveland, Marietta, Seneca, Oakway, Easley,

Dacusville, Clemson, Greenville, Taylors, Greer, Mauldin,

Fork Shoals, Simpsonville, Berea, Spartanburg, Gaffney, Catawba,

Rock Hill, Anderson, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Laurens, Clinton,

Union, Monarch Mills, Blackstock, Chester, Cornwell, Great Falls,

Ware Shoals, and Ninety Six

1100 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2017

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander,

Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell

Mountains, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Eastern McDowell,

Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater

Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison,

McDowell Mountains, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Northern Jackson,

Polk Mountains, Rowan, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson,

Transylvania, Union, and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina,

Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville,

Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains,

Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains,

Spartanburg, Union, and York.

* until 8 PM EDT this evening

* Several periods of showers, possibly with embedded

thunderstorms, will be seen throughout the day. Localized

additional rainfall may be up to an inch, especially throughout

the Interstate 77 corridor. These pockets of heavier rain will

be able to maintain ongoing flooding and/or result in additional

areas of flooding and high water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

